OVR (OVR) Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges

OVR (OVR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. OVR has a total market cap of $20.62 million and $1.92 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVR coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OVR has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00135578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00080515 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,146,149 coins and its circulating supply is 27,517,714 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

