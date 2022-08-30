Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.52 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and $334,035.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.75 or 0.07741141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00164265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00269508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00752543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.37 or 0.00580005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,705,165 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

