Oxygen (OXY) Price Hits $0.0517

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Oxygen has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $242,147.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,244,797 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

