Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.92 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $8.44 or 0.00042293 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $26.27 million and $5.92 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

