Patrick Godin Acquires 55,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Patrick Godin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,500.

TSE NGD opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

