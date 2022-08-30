PEPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $61.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00171522 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

