Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider George L. Holm Sells 32,904 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.7 %
PFGC opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
