Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after acquiring an additional 109,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,918,000 after acquiring an additional 147,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

