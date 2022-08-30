Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.
Perrigo Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Perrigo
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after acquiring an additional 109,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,918,000 after acquiring an additional 147,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.