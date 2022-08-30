PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $121,673.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $400,102.64 and approximately $121,673.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

