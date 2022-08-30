Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00007534 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $557,430.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00134895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00081784 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

