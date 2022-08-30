Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits Market Cap of $175,360.07

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $175,360.07 and $4,550.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

