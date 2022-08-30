PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,312.75

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $180,312.75 and approximately $28.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

