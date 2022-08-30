PIXEL Hits 24-Hour Volume of $255.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $590,206.11 and $255.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00578771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00263344 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017283 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

