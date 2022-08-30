Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

