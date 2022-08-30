Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.39.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after buying an additional 3,283,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

