Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.50 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

