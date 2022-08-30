PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Holdings Trimmed by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of PLx Pharma worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PLx Pharma by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

PLx Pharma Trading Up 8.8 %

PLXP stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.83.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 377.98% and a negative return on equity of 232.65%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLx Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.