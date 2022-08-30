PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,029 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $233.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

