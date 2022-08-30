PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 468 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $36,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

