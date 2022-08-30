PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $237.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

