PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of AON worth $48,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $282.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

