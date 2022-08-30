PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $37.07 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

