PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $42.53 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

