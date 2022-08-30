PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $45.06 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,550,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average of $184.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,059,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,761,576. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.26.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

