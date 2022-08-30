PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Eastman Chemical worth $38,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,273,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.13. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

