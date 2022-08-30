PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Eastman Chemical worth $38,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,273,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.0 %
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.