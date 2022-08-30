PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $42,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,540,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,742,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

