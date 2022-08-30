PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $51,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 551,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $234.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.