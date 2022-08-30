PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 32,144 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

