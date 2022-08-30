PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,060 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $28,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

