PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,331 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

