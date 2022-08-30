PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 182,127 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $41,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after buying an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 801,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

