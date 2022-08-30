PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,291 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $44,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,569,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $155.72 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.