PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,003 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.