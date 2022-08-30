PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,210 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,040 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $488.51 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.19.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

