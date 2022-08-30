PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $35,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,331,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 770,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 567,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

