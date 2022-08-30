pNetwork (PNT) Price Tops $0.24

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 58,581,128 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

