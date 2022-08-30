Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Polaris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Polaris Stock Down 0.4 %

PII stock opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Polaris by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

