Pollux Coin (POX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,154.00

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $219.89 million and approximately $11,154.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 85.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00021980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pollux Coin
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.
Pollux Coin Coin Trading
