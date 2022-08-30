Pollux Coin (POX) Price Tops $4.40 on Top Exchanges

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 46.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00021980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $219.89 million and approximately $11,154.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pollux Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.
Buying and Selling Pollux Coin
