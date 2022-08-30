Polychain Monsters Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00006377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $446,820.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

