Popcorn (POP) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Popcorn (POP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Popcorn has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $20,344.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcorn coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

