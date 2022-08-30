Populous Price Down 41.3% This Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $316,388.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00135371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00080997 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.