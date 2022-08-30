Primecoin Price Up 2% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,003,184 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.