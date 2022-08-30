Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

