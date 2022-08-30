Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 327,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 238.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

CLW opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $735.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

