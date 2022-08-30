Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of American Public Education worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Public Education by 861.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $201.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

