Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Enstar Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $189.24 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $185.10 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

