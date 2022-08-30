Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cassava Sciences worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Cassava Sciences

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 141,159 shares of company stock worth $3,040,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

