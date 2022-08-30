Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Consolidated Communications worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,742,000 after buying an additional 32,985,911 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 298,820 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $691.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

