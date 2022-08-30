Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,916.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,916.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

